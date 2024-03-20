Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 455,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,165. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

