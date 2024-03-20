Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ziff Davis by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

ZD stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. 37,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

