Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.75. The company had a trading volume of 283,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

