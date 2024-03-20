Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,547. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

