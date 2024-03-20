Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.89. 11,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.