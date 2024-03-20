Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.0 %

BNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 198,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.