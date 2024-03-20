Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

NYSE AON traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $323.07. The company had a trading volume of 70,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,323. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

