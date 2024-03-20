Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

EXPD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 82,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.