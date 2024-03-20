Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $259,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

