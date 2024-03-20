Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,426,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

