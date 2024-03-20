Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 135.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 36.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.9 %

AeroVironment stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 112,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.24 and a 52 week high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

