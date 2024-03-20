Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 291,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.