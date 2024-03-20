Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 21,820 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,240. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 190,080 shares of company stock worth $7,221,633 over the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

