Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,870 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 770,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,475. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

