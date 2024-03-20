Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Maximus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.62. 32,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,872. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMS

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.