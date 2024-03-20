Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $519,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 397,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,224. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

