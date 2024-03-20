Range Resources Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 390,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.