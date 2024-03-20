Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.90 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

