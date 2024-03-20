Raymond James Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $16.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

