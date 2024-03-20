Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $19.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IVPAF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 55,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

