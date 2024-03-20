Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $19.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of IVPAF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 55,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $12.16.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
