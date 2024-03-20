Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

