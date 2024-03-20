Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,896 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $343.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

