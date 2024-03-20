Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.71. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

