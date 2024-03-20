Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.41 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $330.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average of $271.10. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $330.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

