Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.