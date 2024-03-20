Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

