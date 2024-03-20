Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,022 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.