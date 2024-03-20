Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 7,888 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $120.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

