Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after buying an additional 619,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $419.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.83 and a 12 month high of $419.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.91.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

