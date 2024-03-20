Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,369 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

WFC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

