Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

