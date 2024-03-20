Raymond James Upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Market Perform

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Equity Residential by 128.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $24,600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

