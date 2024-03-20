RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $260.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.75. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.