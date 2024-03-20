Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Issues Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%.

Red Cat Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Cat by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.