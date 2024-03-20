Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%.

Red Cat Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

