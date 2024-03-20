Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.01 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.