Request Self Reported Market Cap Tops $121.23 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $121.23 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006521 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,325.03 or 1.00254206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010739 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00153847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12034938 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $7,430,504.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

