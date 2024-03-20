Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cresco Labs Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

CRLBF stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

