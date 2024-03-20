Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 683,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. AWH Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

