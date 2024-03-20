Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Credo Technology Group (CRDO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ: CRDO) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/13/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRDO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 460,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,130. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 2.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $7,624,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,470,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $7,624,158.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,345,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,242,142 shares of company stock valued at $47,130,071 over the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

