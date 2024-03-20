Resource Consulting Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sera Prognostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sera Prognostics

In other Sera Prognostics news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $45,489.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 152,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sera Prognostics news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $45,489.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 152,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,432 shares of company stock worth $388,909. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,748. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

