Resource Consulting Group Inc. Buys Shares of 366 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 366 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, reaching $515.98. 1,328,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,408. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.44. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

