Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 0.5% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 41,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.58. 767,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

