Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases New Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Quarry LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 243,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

