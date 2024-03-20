Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 202 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,033. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $337.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

