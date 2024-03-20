Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,075,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 651,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,002. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

