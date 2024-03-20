Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

KMB opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

