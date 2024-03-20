Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 830,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,465 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 37.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 42.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

