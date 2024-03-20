RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

