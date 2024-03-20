RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.